The E-LynX™ LX is a software-defined radio for L-, S-, and C-band applications that weighs 130 g and is designed for small platforms such as drones, small UGVs, and mini-UAVs. It supports frequency hopping, MRC antenna diversity, and MIMO and provides seamless integration with transparent IP network QoS. The SDR delivers a data rate of up to 12 Mb/s and has an operational range of up to 50 km with an output power of 500 mW. The E-LynX LX includes Ethernet, RS-232, and USB (optional) interfaces and uses AES-256 encryption. It is available in a MIL-STD-810G (environmental) and MIL-STD-461G (EMC) qualified enclosure that measures 100 x 70 x 27 mm and requires a DC supply of 12 VDC. The unit can be supplied in airborne and ground configurations with omnidirectional or dual-axis/single-axis tracking antenna systems.

