These 40 GHz fixed RF attenuators use 2.92 mm connectors and are available with attenuation values of 0 to 10, 12, 15, 20, and 30 dB. They have low VSWR and protect measurement equipment and other circuitry by reducing RF power. They have a power rating of 2 W up to 40 GHz and are well suited for protecting power amplifiers, detectors, and receivers from signal overload or adjusting RF signal levels to an optimal range.

FAIRVIEW MICROWAVE

