The KBM9100400 covers 10 to 40 GHz and provides ±1.2 dB of amplitude imbalance and phase imbalance of ±15 deg. Insertion loss is 12 dB, VSWR is 2:1, and isolation is 12 dB. The module is housed in a package measuring 3.6 x 2.8 x 0.81 in. and uses female 2.4 mm coaxial connectors.

KRYTAR

