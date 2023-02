The 1111C/P series of low ESR multi-layer ceramic capacitors are available in two dielectrics (P90 or NP0), three terminations (magnetic, non-magnetic, and tin/lead), and meet MIL-PRF55681 and MIL-PRF-123. They measure 0.110 x 0.110 in., are available with capacitance from 0.1 to 10,000 pF, and have a working voltage of 500 VDC.

