This series of step attenuators are designed for use in applications requiring precise signal control. They have a VSWR of 1.4:1, insertion loss of 1 dB, and attenuation accuracy of +/- 5 dB. They can handle 2 W up to 18 GHz and are available with step sizes from 1 to 99 dB and SMA or Type-N connectors.

PASTERNACK

(4)