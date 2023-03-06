Announcing the Release of Modelithics COMPLETE+3D Library v23.0 for Ansys HFSS

Modelithics is pleased to announce the release of version 23.0 of the Modelithics COMPLETE+3D Library for use with Ansys HFSS. This library includes Modelithics extensive collection of nearly 400 highly scalable Microwave Global Models™ for capacitor, inductor, and resistor families from many popular vendors. Also included is Modelithics’ collection of over 500 3D electromagnetic (EM) geometry models for inductors, capacitors, filters, packages, and connectors. With both circuit and 3D EM models, the Modelithics COMPLETE+3D Library together represent over 26,000 individual components.

Version 23.0 adds new substrate-scalable Microwave Global Models for five ultra-broadband capacitors from KYOCERA-AVX: 550W103 (10 nF), 550Z104 (100 nF), 550Z224 (220 nF), 560Z104 (100 nF), and 560Z224 (220 nF). The models for the 550W103, 550Z104, and 550Z224 capacitors are validated to 110 GHz, while the models for the 560Z104 and 560Z224 capacitors are validated to 67 GHz. Also included in version 23.0 are new “3D Brick Models™ for the same five capacitors. These 3D models are intended for full wave 3D electromagnetic (EM) simulations that enable designers to account for component interactions.

Through the Sponsoring Modelithics Vendor Partner (MVP) Program, FREE 90-day use of Modelithics models for KYOCERA-AVX components are available. For more information or to request a free use of the new models from KYOCERA-AVX as well as other available Modelithics models, please visit www.Modelithics.com/MVP.

The new Modelithics circuit and 3D Brick EM models are available within the Modelithics COMPLETE+3D Library v23.0 for Ansys HFSS. For more information about this new release and further details on the new models available, please review the v23.0 release notes. To request a free trial, please visit the Modelithics website at www.modelithics.com/mvp/HFSS.

