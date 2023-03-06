PRFI Moves to Larger Laboratory and Office Premises in Cambridge

PRFI, a UK design house specializing in microwave and millimeter-wave IC design, has announced that it has moved to new premises in Ickleton, near Cambridge, with a larger clean room and more office space to allow for expansion of the business.

Located at Abbey Barns in Ickleton, the new PRFI facility is housed in an attractive converted and restored agricultural building that originally dates from the 15th century. The ground floor of the premises provides ample open plan office space, along with a clean room that is double the size of the company’s previous clean area. There is also additional laboratory space outside the cleanroom, as well as a meeting room and kitchen facilities. A mezzanine floor above provides a second, larger, meeting room and a staff relaxation area.

PRFI has achieved recognition across the world as a leader in the design of RFICs, MMICs and microwave/mmWave modules, with an impressive list of clients for its microwave and mmWave design services that includes, Samsung, Sony, Analog Devices, BAE Systems and Qorvo.

“Moving to these new premises is a significant step forward for the company, giving us a self-contained building with enough space to expand as the business grows,” said Liam Devlin, CEO of PRFI. “The offices are also conveniently located, close to good travel links by rail as well as the M11 motorway, and with Stansted Airport only 20 miles away.”

