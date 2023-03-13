New eBook from TE Connectivity and Mouser Electronics Offers Deep Dive on Design Considerations for Fleet Telematics

Mouser Electronics, Inc., the New Product Introduction (NPI) leader™ empowering innovation, announces a new eBook in collaboration with TE Connectivity, highlighting the design challenges inherent in fleet telematics. In 7 Experts on Design Considerations for Fleet Telematics, industry thought leaders from Lytx, Mobile Valley, Ruptela, TE Connectivity, and Teltonika offer deep analyses of the various factors influencing design for fleet telematics. The eBook’s five chapters cover environmental considerations, connectivity, application design, power efficiency, and the importance of an Internet of Things(IoT) ecosystem.

Building off technologies including 5G connectivity, Wi-Fi® and IoT, fleet telematics makes it possible for organizations to track and organize assets more efficiently in real-time. Fleet telematics could potentially deliver significant value to both businesses and consumers through process optimization. However, significant design challenges stand in the way of widespread adoption. 7 Experts on Design Considerations for Fleet Telematics, the new eBook from Mouser and TE Connectivity, addresses these design challenges through a collection of in-depth chapters. Each chapter offers unique insights and perspectives from the eBook’s seven authors, providing multiple viewpoints on solutions to a given challenge. The eBook also features product information for ten specific TE Connectivity solutions, concluding each chapter with a pair of relevant design components. The TE Multi-Band GNSS ceramic antennas offer precise and reliable location information for fleet telematics, as well as other asset tracking applications, including stolen vehicle tracking, livestock tracking and field condition tracking. The ceramic antennas support GPS, GLONASS, BeiDou and Galileo for global access.

The new eBook from TE Connectivity and Mouser also features information on the DEUTSCH DT connectors. The DEUTSCH DT connectors are designed for reliable performance in cable-to-cable and cable-to-board assemblies in harsh environments. The connectors feature thermoplastic housing, allowing them to withstand an extended operating temperature range for fleet telematics applications.

TE Connectivity’s range of products, available from Mouser, includes connectors, cable assemblies, antennas and power modules.

