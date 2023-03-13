StratEdge to Display Molded Ceramic Semiconductor Packages at the IMAPS Device Packaging, APEC, and GOMACTech Conferences

StratEdge Corporation, leader in the design, production, and assembly of high-frequency and high-power semiconductor packages for RF, microwave, and millimeter-wave devices, will display its molded ceramic packages at the IMAPS Device Packaging, APEC, and GOMACTech conferences, all of which are being held in March. The molded ceramic packages can be configured to meet the requirements for chips with frequencies up to 18 GHz. StratEdge molded ceramic packages come in over 200 standard outlines, dramatically increasing customer packaging options.

With the molded ceramic package, the standard ASTM F15 alloy base can be replaced with a thermally conductive copper composite or copper laminate base. Using a molded ceramic package provides the advantages of hermeticity, a broad array of open-tooled packages, and lower cost. The addition of the thermally enhanced base provides the heat dissipation needed for high-power devices used in defense and aerospace applications. For applications where the customer requires a surface-mounted component, these packages can be manufactured with gull-wing-formed leads. They offer flexibility because changing the lead design to match an existing footprint is inexpensive. StratEdge also offers complete assembly and test services for these packages, including automated gold-tin solder die attach, which is ideal for gallium nitride (GaN) and gallium arsenide (GaAs) devices.

StratEdge will be exhibiting at booth 51 during IMAPS Device Packaging, which takes place on March 14-15 in Fountain Hills, Arizona. The company will also be present at booth 347 at APEC, held on March 20-22 in Orlando, Florida. At GOMACTech, which runs on March 21-22 in San Diego, California, StratEdge will showcase high-reliability packages that meet stringent military applications at booth 702. All of these packages are lead-free, and most meet RoHS and WEEE standards.

“Our experts are excited to discuss your high-frequency, high-power, and high-reliability packaging needs,” said Tim Going, president of StratEdge. “Our goal at StratEdge is to provide packages with the highest quality and reliability. We attend a full range of trade shows to enable as many people as possible to see our packages and discuss their packaging needs.”

To explore StratEdge’s expanded production facilities, watch their virtual tour at https://youtu.be/ewJuORN5vyQ, for questions, contact info@stratedge.com.

About StratEdge

StratEdge Corporation designs, manufactures, and provides assembly services for a complete line of high-frequency and high-power semiconductor packages operating from DC to 63+ GHz. StratEdge offers post-fired ceramic and lower-cost molded ceramic packages, specializing in packages for extremely demanding gallium arsenide (GaAs) and gallium nitride (GaN) devices. Markets served include telecom for 5G, VSAT, broadband wireless, satellite, defense, test and measurement, automotive, clean energy, and down-hole. All packages are lead-free and most meet RoHS and WEEE standards. Our facility in Santee, California, near San Diego, is both ITAR registered and ISO 9001:2015 certified.

(8)

print