Keysight O-RAN Solutions Added to CableLabs’ 5G Lab for Support of 2023 5G Challenge

Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: KEYS) announces that its Keysight Open RAN Architect (KORA) solutions have been added to CableLabs’ 5G Lab to validate the interoperability of open radio access network (O-RAN) components during the 2023 5G Challenge, sponsored by the National Telecommunications and Information Administration (NTIA) and the U.S. Department of Defense.

Hosted by CableLabs and its subsidiary, Kyrio, the 2023 5G Challenge is led by the NTIA’s Institute for Telecommunication Sciences to accelerate the adoption of 5G open interfaces, interoperable subsystems, and modular, multi-vendor solutions by fostering a large, vibrant, and growing vendor community.

During the competition, Keysight’s KORA solutions will be used in the CableLabs 5G Lab to test edge-to-core O-RAN subcomponents, verifying interoperability and measuring performance. The Keysight P8800S UeSIM and P8822S RuSIM solutions will be used to emulate a baseline system with the P8850S CoreSIM O-RAN core emulator. This will enable the test lab to validate O-RAN radio units, distributed units, and central units, allowing contestants to optimize products and designs for the latest O-RAN specifications.

Keysight offers a comprehensive test portfolio that verifies end-to-end performance of 5G network elements and enables conformance, interoperability, performance, and security testing across the entire O-RAN lifecycle for Open Testing & Integration Centers (OTIC) such as Kyrio.

Jason Lauer, Vice President for Kyrio’s Engineering and Operations Group, said: “Expanding the capabilities of the 5G Lab and OTIC by adding the Keysight Wireless test solutions will provide 5G Challenge contestants and future OTIC testing vendors the opportunity to test end-to-end with multiple test platforms.”

Peng Cao, Vice President and General Manager for Keysight’s Wireless Test Group, said: “We are delighted to support CableLabs’ 5G Lab with expanded testing capabilities with Keysight’s complete interoperability and conformance solutions portfolio. Our equipment will allow 5G Challenge contestants to confirm that their subcomponents are interoperable with the subcomponents of other vendors.”

