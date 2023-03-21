1 kW GaN RF Power Amplifier

  1. Home
The 2241 GaN power amplifier pulse emitter is designed for radar applications in which portability and extended range are key requirements. Across the operating band of 9 to 10 GHz, the Model 2241 provides more than 1 kW peak RF power in a 3U chassis. The amplifier can produce long pulses with high duty cycles and has a derated long pulse mode of 2.2 ms at 200 W. The unit is controlled through the front panel touch screen, M2M SCPI, Ethernet, and a web browser with no software to install. Key specifications include a maximum duty cycle of 20%, up to 500 µs pulse width, 25 kHz PRF, pulse-modulated or gated pulse mode, and protection for opens and shorts and high VSWR, as well as various amplifier operating conditions.

