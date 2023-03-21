70 GHz 8-way Power Divider

The RFLT8WDC70G is an 8-way power divider with a frequency range of DC to 70 GHz designed to meet the requirements of military applications. It has insertion loss of 25 dB, isolation of 12 dB, and maximum VSWR of less than 2.2:1. Amplitude imbalance is +/-1 dB, phase imbalance is less than +/- 12 deg., peak RF power handling ability is 1 W and peak RF power is 10 W. The divider has female 1.85 mm connectors, weighs 0.27 lb., and is housed in an epoxy or hermetically sealed package meeting MIL-STD-883. Operating temperature is from -40° C to + 85° C, and the unit meets MIL-STD-202G for random vibration, an altitude of 30,000 ft. (epoxy) and 60,000 ft. (hermetic). Applications include any system requiring a high level of ruggedness.

