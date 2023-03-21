C-band RF Power Amplifier

This series of conservatively rated GaN RF power amplifiers is available with RF output powers of 150, 200, and 250 models. Operating frequencies for all models are 5.85 to 6.425 GHz, 5.85 to 6.725 GHz, and 6.725 to 7.025 GHz. Gain is up to 75 dB, adjustable over a dB range in 0.1 dB steps, and flatness is +/-3 dB. The amplifier’s spurious rejection is -55 dBc, harmonic suppression is -135 dBc, and phase noise at a 100 kHz offset is up to -93 dBc/Hz. The amplifier can be controlled via RS232, RS485 or Ethernet and provides forward powering metering, an output RF-calibrated sample port, and protection from damage with an infinite VSWR with automatic power shutdown. It has a detachable power supply module and can be supplied with an L-band block upconverter.

ADVANTECH WIRELESS

