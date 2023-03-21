High-capacity Radio Relay

The RR4702 line of point-to-point SIGINT radio relays is a software configuration core for building higher levels of integration in mobile tactical networks operating in the NATO IV band. Time-continuous full-duplex transmission capacity up to 320 Mb/s is ensured by Frequency Division Duplex, and Ethernet 10/100/1000 BASE-T and E1 (2048 Kb/s) are standard interfaces. Local control is via a PC and IP management is via a web server or SNMP. The RR4702 supports a wide range of software setup parameters (channel bandwidth 7 MHz ÷ 56 MHz and modulation QPSK ÷ 256 QAM). It can be configured for high-capacity data transport in a backbone network up to 15 km and a long-distance network of 60 to 90 km.

