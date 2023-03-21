  1. Home
Intelligent Signal Scanner and Recorder

Intelligent Signal Scanner and Recorder
The Talon RTR 2654 Sentinel intelligent signal scanner and recorder operates from 1 to 26 GHz with a capture and scan bandwidth of up to 500 MHz. The Talon RTR 2654 uses advanced digital signal processing RF receiver technologies to deliver precision results. It has spectral scan capability that allows the user to scan the spectrum while threshold detection allows the system to detect and record signals with the results displayed in a waterfall plot. Users can look back at earlier spectral activity and interpret valuable information about signal types. Once a signal of interest is detected, the real-time recorder can capture and store hundreds of terabytes of data, allowing users to store data spanning multiple days.

MERCURY SYSTEMS

