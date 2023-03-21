L-band RF Power LDMOS Transistor

The AFV141KH is an LDMOS RF power transistor that is designed for operation at frequencies from 1200 to 1400 MHz, including L-band radars and delivers peak RF power of 1120 W with 300 us pulse and 12% duty cycle. Gain is up to 16.5 dB, and drain efficiency is 47.5%. The device is suitable for pulse applications and has internal input and output matching for broadband operation. The device can be used in a single-ended, push-pull or quadrature configuration and is qualified for up to a maximum of 50 VDD operation. The transistor is extremely rugged and can accommodate a VSWR greater than 20:1 under normal operating conditions without degradation or failure. It also has integrated ESD protection with a greater negative voltage range for Improved Class C operation and gate voltage pulsing.

