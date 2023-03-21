Multi-radio Chassis

The PacStar radio chassis is designed to speed and simplify the integration and deployment of multiple radio types and is available in three- and four-radio configurations, with brackets to support legacy Radio Over Internet Protocol (RoIP) integration, mobile ad hoc network (MANET) integration, and tactical data link interoperability. The chassis can be used in conjunction with the PacStar 463 RoIP module to cross-band radios to eliminate gaps caused by the use of disparate radio systems. It can be used as a standalone product or to extend the capabilities of a PacStar Modular Radio Center (MRC) system to translate disparate radio types and provide voice gateway services to tactical IP networks.

CURTISS-WRIGHT

(6)

print