Radio for Small Platforms
The E-LynX™ LX is a software-defined radio for L-band, S-band, and C-band applications and is designed for small platforms such as drones, small UGVs, and mini-UAVs. It supports multi-band, frequency hopping, antenna diversity, and MIMO for ensuring smooth video, audio, and data between network members under harsh channel and terrain conditions. The radio integrates with IP connectivity and network QoS, delivers a data rate of up to 12 Mb/s, and has an operational range of up to 50 km with an RF output power of 500 mW. The E-LynX LX includes Ethernet, RS-232, and USB interfaces and features AES-256 encryption. It is available in a MIL-STD-810G (environmental) and MIL-STD-461G (EMC) qualified enclosure that measures 100 x 70 x 27 mm and requires a supply of 12 VDC.

ELBIT SYSTEMS

