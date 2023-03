The PVA-500M18G-60-SFF variable attenuator operates from 500 MHz to 18 GHz with insertion loss of 4 dB, VSWR of 1.8:1, attenuation flatness of ±3.5 dB, attenuation accuracy of 0.86 dB, and rise and fall time of 2 us. The unit measures 2 x 1.81 x 0.5 in. and has SMA female connectors.

