The AWMF-0221 is a four-channel, dual polarization CMOS 24 to 30 GHz beamformer IC that includes beam steering controls for compliance with all 3GPP standards as well as 802.11ac and 802.11ax. Half duplex operation with dual polarization allows a single antenna aperture to be used for transmit and receive functions.

ANOKIWAVE

(4)

print