The MAAP-011346-01W12A is a 1W E-band GaAs power amplifier that includes internal voltage regulators and all bias and sequencing circuitry and operates from a single 8 VDC power at 4.0A. Applications include terrestrial and satellite communications, test and measurement, and radar. Power-combined versions with up to 16 devices in a single package are also available.

