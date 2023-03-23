  1. Home
High-speed Digital Simulation Tool
The Electrical Performance Scan (EP-Scan) high-speed digital simulation tool supports rapid signal integrity analysis for hardware engineers and printed circuit board (PCB) designers. EP-Scan reduces bottlenecks by providing diagnostic tools to correct designs earlier, and as a stand-alone software product, it performs electromagnetic simulation on signal nets and reports metrics such as channel return and insertion loss. It also automates performance comparisons between different versions of a design and generates simulation reports that expedite verification prior to building expensive physical prototypes.

KEYSIGHT TECHNOLOGIES

tags:
