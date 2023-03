The CVCO55CW-3500-4500 voltage-controlled oscillator operates from 3500 to 4500 MHz with a control voltage range of 0.5 to 14 VDC and features phase noise of -85 dBc/Hz at a 10 kHz offset and -105 dBc/Hz at a 100 kHz offset with excellent linearity. Output power is 3.0 dBm.

CRYSTEK

