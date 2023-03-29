Amplical’s Ultra-broadband Coaxial Reflective PIN Diode Switch

Amplical’s SW16R001 SP16T ultra-broadband coaxial reflective PIN diode switch features low insertion loss, low vswr, high isolation and fast switching speed. RF ports incorporate DC blocks. An on-board 4-bit BCD TTL-compatible driver is incorporated for convenient logic control. The switch operates from +5V DC and a negative DC supply ranging from –12V to –20V. The compact design incorporates field -replaceable SMA female connectors which can be removed for drop-in microstrip or stripline applications. Three ø0.096 through holes are provided for convenient chassis mounting. Complete electrical and mechanical specifications are available at info@amplical.com.

About Amplical Corporation:

Amplical is a leading supplier of high quality RF and Microwave components to 40GHz. Utilizing state of the art design and manufacturing techniques, Amplical focuses on producing high performance amplifiers, switches, modulators, attenuators, phase shifters and limiters at affordable prices. Amplical serves the defense, aerospace, communications, test and instrumentation markets.

