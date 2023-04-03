Modelithics and Microwave Technology Partner to Offer New GaAs MESFET Models

Modelithics, the leading independent provider of RF/microwave models, supporting multiple simulators, and Microwave Technology, Inc. (MwT), a leading supplier of MMICs, discrete devices, and hybrid amplifier products are pleased to announce the release of five new models for discrete GaAs MESFET devices. The new models are available within the Modelithics COMPLETE Library™ as well as the Modelithics mmWave & 5G Library™.

The new models are offered for the MwT-1F, MwT-3F, MwT-7F, MwT-9F, and MwT-11F GaAs linear devices. These discrete devices have gate widths ranging from 250 to 2400 µm. The rated saturated output power level of each device ranges from +22 to +32.5 dBm. Each model is based on the extraction of a Modelithics-Enhanced Angelov nonlinear model that is validated against IV, S-parameter, and load-pull measurements. The model for the MwT-7F device is also validated against 1/f-noise measurements. The model for the MwT-11F device is validated to 30 GHz, while all other models are validated to 40 GHz. Each model also offers intrinsic IV sensing capability.

Since MwT is a Sponsoring Modelithics Vendor Partner (MVP), FREE 90-day trials are available for all Modelithics models for MwT devices. For more information or to request a free trial of the Modelithics MwT device models, visit: https://www.modelithics.com/mvp/MWT.

The Modelithics COMPLETE Library and the mmWave & 5G Library are available for Keysight Technologies’ PathWave Advanced Design System (ADS), Keysight Technologies’ PathWave RF Synthesis (Genesys), Cadence® AWR Design Environment®, and other simulators. For a free trial, please visit: www.modelithics.com.

