Times Microwave Systems Introduces New XtendedFlex™ 178 High Flex Coaxial Cable

Consistent Electrical Performance During Continuous Flexure for Applications Including Robotics and Industrial Automation

Times Microwave Systems, the preeminent brand in innovative RF and microwave interconnect assemblies, cables, and connectors, announces the release of XtendedFlex™ 178, its new continuous flex coaxial cable. Designed for plastic cable drag chains, the XF-178 cable is ideal for applications requiring constant motion and flexibility, such as robotics and industrial automation technologies in large distribution centers.

With its innovative design and unique material composition, the XtendedFlex 178 delivers optimal bend movement and consistent electrical performance during continuous flexure. Constructed with a unique combination of materials, including a stranded silver-plated copper-clad steel center conductor, FEP dielectric, tin-plated copper braid, and a rubber jacket, the cable is both flexible and durable to survive the rigors of millions of flexures.

Additionally, Times Microwave Systems’ thorough performance testing has proven the XtendedFlex 178’s reliability. Using a rolling flex tester robot, the cable was subjected to one million flexes and maintained low insertion loss and VSWR specifications while preserving mechanical flexibility. The cable continued to perform well even after five million flexes.

“The XF-178 combines flexibility and performance, making it a highly reliable option for industrial automation applications,” said Kevin Moyher, Product Manager at Times Microwave Systems. “This new product builds on our unparalleled legacy of designing, manufacturing, and testing high-performance coaxial cable assemblies for ultra-demanding applications, including aerospace, medical, military and defense, space, and more, to enable new technological innovations.”

The XtendedFlex 178 is the first cable introduction in the new XtendedFlex product line. As the industrial automation landscape continues to grow and become increasingly sophisticated, the XtendedFlex family will evolve to help support a wide range of industrial automation applications, including autonomous vehicles such as skid loaders, as well as unmanned technologies such as electric vertical takeoff vehicles, drones, and more. The XtendedFlex 178 is available now as a complete, tested assembly with connectors (TC-178-SM, TC-178-SM-RA), with significantly shorter lead times than similar products, thanks to Times Microwave Systems’ global footprint and extensive distribution network. For more information, visit XF-178 | Times Microwave Systems[JC1] To see the XtendedFlex™ 178 in action, visit [JC2]XtendedFlex™ 178 Flex Test

