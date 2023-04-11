Modelithics and Inter-Continental Microwave Announce Collaboration to Provide Custom RF and Standardized Coaxial Test Fixtures

Modelithics, the leading provider of RF/microwave simulation models as well as Test Fixtures & Test Accessory products, including custom coaxial and RF probe test fixtures and Inter-Continental Microwave (ICM), the world-wide authority in the design and manufacture of Microwave Test Fixtures, announce their collaboration to offer custom and standardized coaxial test fixtures to today’s design engineers.

“Modelithics is thrilled to collaborate with Inter-Continental Microwave to join forces to provide a combined Test Fixture Solution, providing our mutual customers with best-in-class test fixture along with related calibration solutions for microwave and millimeter-wave devices. ICM has a long history of precision machined coaxial-based test fixtures, while Modelithics has deep expertise in getting the reference planes right for all types of device and fixture types.” Larry Dunleavy, President and CEO of Modelithics stated.

Paul Ross, President of ICM, states: “Inter-Continental Microwave has been looking for the best partner to add value to our Products. Modelithics is that Partner. Customers can continue to rely on the Quality and Engineering expertise that ICM has offered since 1986. We look forward to offering the Customer a total RF solution for their requirements.” www.icmicrowave.com

As part of the collaboration, Modelithics will continue to advance its offering of Test Fixtures & Accessories products, including legacy parts from J Micro Technology for a family of thin film Alumina substrate components to adapt the benefits of coplanar waveguide wafer probe test methods to the measurement of devices suited for connection to microstrip circuits.

Learn more about the exciting new collaboration with Inter-Continental Microwave and Modelithics for the Custom and Standardized Coaxial Test Fixtures by visiting the Inter-Continental Microwave MVP landing page on the Modelithics website: www.modelithics.com/mvp/icmicrowave.

