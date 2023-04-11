Mouser Electronics Awarded Global High Service Distributor of the Year by TE Connectivity for Ninth YearMouser Electronics Awarded Global High Service Distributor of

Mouser Electronics, Inc., the industry’s leading New Product Introduction (NPI) distributor with the widest selection of semiconductors and electronic components™, is pleased to announce that it has received the Global High Service Distributor of the Year Award for the ninth time from TE Connectivity (TE), a world leader in connectivity and sensors. The top distribution award recognizes Mouser’s 2022 outstanding performance based on sales growth, market share growth, customer growth and business plan performance.

“All of us at Mouser are incredibly honored to win this award for the ninth time and we thank TE for recognizing the exemplary work of our teams across the globe,” said Jeff Newell, Senior Vice President of Products at Mouser Electronics. “TE is a valued manufacturer partner and industry leader, and we are thrilled to be able to build on this achievement for continued success.”

“TE and Mouser have a long history of working together successfully to help our customers around the world bring their technology to life,” said Sean Miller, Vice President of Global Channel Sales at TE Connectivity. “Our strong business partnership and shared goals have resulted in continuous customer and sales growth over the last year.”

Mouser previously won the TE Global High Service Distributor of the Year Award for 2013, 2014, 2015, 2016, 2017, 2019, 2020 and 2021 performance. Additionally, for 2018, Mouser received TE’s Customer Expansion Awards for APAC, Japan and EMEA, along with Americas Distributor of the Year Awards for the Application Tooling Business Unit and Data and TE’s Devices Business Unit.

Mouser stocks a wide selection of TE products for industries and applications, including industrial, automotive, harsh environments, data communications, consumer devices and aerospace and defense. To learn more about the newest TE products available from Mouser, visit https://www.mouser.com/manufacturer/TE-Connectivity/.

As a global authorized distributor, Mouser offers the world’s widest selection of the newest semiconductors and electronic components — in stock and ready to ship™. Mouser’s customers can expect 100% certified, genuine products that are fully traceable from each of its manufacturer partners. To help speed customers’ designs, Mouser’s website hosts an extensive library of technical resources, including a Technical Resource Center, along with product data sheets, supplier-specific reference designs, application notes, technical design information, engineering tools and other helpful information.

About Mouser Electronics

Mouser Electronics, a Berkshire Hathaway company, is an authorized semiconductor and electronic component distributor focused on New Product Introductions from its leading manufacturer partners. Serving the global electronic design engineer and buyer community, the global distributor’s website, mouser.com, is available in multiple languages and currencies and features more than 6.8 million products from over 1,200 manufacturer brands. Mouser offers 27 support locations worldwide to provide best-in-class customer service in local language, currency and time zone. The distributor ships to over 650,000 customers in 223 countries/territories from its 1 million-square-foot, state-of-the-art distribution facilities in the Dallas, Texas, metro area. For more information, visit https://www.mouser.com/.

About TE Connectivity

TE Connectivity is a global industrial technology leader creating a safer, sustainable, productive, and connected future. Our broad range of connectivity and sensor solutions, proven in the harshest environments, enable advancements in transportation, industrial applications, medical technology, energy, data communications, and the home. With more than 85,000 employees, including over 8,000 engineers, working alongside customers in approximately 140 countries, TE ensures that EVERY CONNECTION COUNTS. Learn more at http://www.te.com/

