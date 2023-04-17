Modelithics Releases the COMPLETE Library v23.1 for Keysight ADS

Modelithics® is pleased to announce the release of the latest version, v23.1, of the Modelithics COMPLETE Library™ for Keysight Technologies’ PathWave Advanced Design System (ADS). The Modelithics COMPLETE Library for Keysight ADS now represents over 900 models that represent more than 26,000 components from 70+ vendors. The release includes compatibility with Keysight ADS 2023 update 2.

Version 23.1 adds new models for five GaAs FET transistors from Microwave Technology: MwT-1F, MwT-3F, MwT-7F, MwT-9F, and MwT-11Fall validated to 30 or 40 GHz. Each model is validated against I-V, S-parameter, and load-pull measurement data.

Also introduced in version 23.1 are new substrate-scalable Microwave Global Models™ for five (5) ultra-broadband capacitors from KYOCERA-AVX: 550W103 (10 nF), 550Z104 (100 nF), 550Z224 (220 nF), 560Z104 (100 nF), and 560Z224 (220 nF). Additionally, Version 23.1 includes new Microwave Global Models for the Smiths Interconnect TS06 attenuator series and the Vishay MCS0402 resistor series, and a new model for the Infineon BAT62-02V Schottky diode.

Through the Modelithics Vendor Partner (MVP) Program, FREE 90-day use of Modelithics models for Microwave Technology, KYOCERA-AVX, Smiths Interconnect, and Vishay components are available to approved customers. For more information or to request a free use of the vendor sponsored Modelithics models through the MVP Program, please visit www.modelithics.com/mvp/vsl.

For more information about this new release and further details on the new models available, please review the v23.1 release notes. For a trial of the Modelithics COMPLETE Library, visit: www.modelithics.com/model.

