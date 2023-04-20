  1. Home
The ABEF50KX GaN-based block upconverter converts input frequencies from 950 to 1700 MHz to output frequencies from 12.75 to 14.5 GHz. It has a switchable local oscillator frequency of 11.8/12.8 GHz and delivers an output power of 50 W with a conversion gain of 72 dB and phase noise of -95 dBc/Hz at a 100 kHz offset. The BUC requires a power supply from 24 to 60 VDC and consumes less than 276 W of power. It is available in an enclosure that measures 9.25 x 4.72 x 3.34 in. with a field-exchangeable Type-N input connector and a WR-75 output interface and accepts RS-232/485 or Ethernet for monitoring and control. The module also has digital temperature compensation and status LEDs for the Amplifier, LO, and 10 MHz reference status.

ACTOX

