RF Power Amplifiers

The nanoMPM® power amplifiers operate for satellite downlink applications from 10.75 to 12.75 and 17.3 to 21.2 GHz. They deliver a saturated output power of 60 W and a linear output power of 30 W with efficiency of 35%. These amplifiers leverage both solid-state and TWT technology and utilize a high-gain pre-distortion solid-state linearizer, four wideband high-power mini-TWTs, and a proprietary compact nanoMPM EPC. They have been designed to enable the next generation of software-defined satellites utilizing phased-array antennas for increased flexibility while on-orbit. The amplifiers require a supply of 100 VDC and are available in a module that measures 23.4 x 6.4 x 3.1 cm (two dual TWT modules per quad).

