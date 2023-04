The AB2370B867 bandpass filter has a center frequency of 2370 MHz, 1 dB bandwidth of 40 MHz, and 50 dB bandwidth of 75 MHz. Passband insertion loss is 1.5 dB, passband ripple is 0.5 dB, and return loss is 14 dB. The filter offers 50 dB of rejection at 2332.5 MHz and 50 dB at 2407.5 MHz. It can manage up to 12 W CW, uses female SMA connectors, and measures 101.5 x 40 x 35.6 mm.

