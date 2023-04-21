Airborne Wi-Fi System

The AirTRx system for continuous communication for regional jets can be installed on the tail of the aircraft or on the fuselage to provide Wi-Fi during flight. The AirTRx 30 has a 12 in. antenna and weighs less than 22 lb.; the AirTRx 46 has an 18 in. antenna and weighs less than 32 lb. The parabolic configuration of the AirTRx enables low elevation look angles down to 0 deg. without any noticeable decrease in performance. Both systems deliver high-speed, high-resolution video and data in real time, up to 140 Mb/s in the forward link and 40 Mb/s in the return link.

