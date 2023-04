The HP-26D5G-40G-CD-292FF suspended substrate high-pass filter has a passband of 26.5 to 40 GHz, passband insertion loss of 2 dB, rejection of 54 dBc at 20 GHz and below, and a VSWR of 2:1. Operating temperature range is -55º C to +85º C. The unit has female 2.92 mm connectors and measures 0.65 x 0.65 x 0.5 in.

QUANTIC PMI

