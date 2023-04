The Type 2EG Bluetooth® Low Energy module is based on the RSL15 secure Bluetooth 5.2 MCU that supports its long range, a high transmit rate and up to 10 simultaneous connections. An Arm Cortex®-M33 processor can remain in a deep sleep mode while monitoring sensor interfaces. The solution includes the Arm®TrustZone® and Arm CryptoCell™-312 technologies that provide root of trust and data security protection.

MURATA MANUFACTURING

(11)

print