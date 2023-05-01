APELC Invests in Aerospace Manufacturing Capabilities to Meet Growing Demand for Pulsed Power Products, Including Critical Connectors for Defense and Energy Applications

APELC, a leading pulsed power company, has announced its recent investment in manufacturing capabilities which was spurred by the need to meet the growing demand for quick-disconnect/connect connectors. This move reinforces the company’s commitment to leading the pulsed power industry and differentiates them from other pulsed power companies.



APELC’s manufacturing capabilities have been upgraded to meet the production-level shop standards. The company is now capable of producing up to 200 connectors per week, among other pulsed power products. This increase in machine capability will enable APELC to meet the demand for high-quality connectors while maintaining its commitment to timely delivery.



“We are excited to announce our recent investment in manufacturing capabilities,” said Jon Mayes, President of APELC. “We have always been committed to providing the highest quality pulsed power products, and this investment is a testament to that commitment.”



APELC’s investment in manufacturing capabilities is a clear indication of the company’s dedication to meeting and exceeding customer expectations, ensuring that all customer, statutory, and regulatory requirements are met with every project. The company is ISO 9001-2015 certified and has established its own documented Quality Management System, a process for developing and regularly reviewing objectives, while also providing a means for continuous improvement.



Connectors are a critical component for applications in the aerospace, defense and energy markets. The reliability and durability of these connectors are crucial to ensure the proper functioning of equipment in critical applications such as particle accelerators, directed-energy, and fusion energy systems. APELC’s commitment to quality control includes a Mitutoyo PH-A14 comparator, a Keyence IM-7501 Image Dimensional Measuring System, and a dedicated CNC knee Mill utilizing its probing features and manual inspections where required. This specialized equipment enables APELC to inspect large volumes of parts with very high accuracy and throughput, ensuring a high-quality end product that meets exact project specifications.



With its new machine capabilities, APELC is well-positioned to continue serving the aerospace, defense and power generation markets.



For more information about APELC’s manufacturing capabilities and its range of quick disconnect/connect connectors, please visit https://apelc.com/machining/.



About APELC

Since 1998, APELC has led the defense, testing and evaluation (T&E), and commercial industries in the development of novel science and technology (S&T) systems that aid in hardening critical assets against attack. With unmatched performance measures such as accurate, repeatable pulses, our systems enable end users to develop better, less vulnerable solutions across platforms. Visit our website at Apelc.com.

