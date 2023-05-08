iNRCORE Announces Acquisition of Sentran Corporation



iNRCORE, LLC, a premier Family of Brands supplying high reliability magnetics and other passive components to power the world’s next generation systems, is pleased to announce the acquisition of Sentran Corporation, a manufacturer of dependable instrument transformers and transducers in support of energy conservation, monitoring, and control markets.



As the latest addition to iNRCORE’s exclusive Family of Brands, Sentran Corporation will continue to operate as a wholly owned subsidiary of iNRCORE with its existing leadership reporting directly to Andrew Abbott, General Manager, Custom Magnetics. Sentran will retain its headquarters in Salem, Oregon.



“We are excited to add Sentran and their product lines to the iNRCORE Family of Brands. Sentran is a well-known name in the power and distribution market for its split core transformers. This addition will allow us to expand our offerings to existing customers and open up new opportunities for us as well. We are excited to have Bill and all of the Sentran employees join our team,” says Sarah Harris, CEO of iNRCORE.



“Sentran Corporation, now a subsidiary of iNRCORE, is looking forward to the continuing growth of our 30-year-old electromagnetic split and solid core transformer and sensor product line. We are pleased that iNRCORE has selected our superior product line, employees, and vertically integrated manufacturing company to enhance their mission of supporting America’s energy and power grid,” said Bill Burwell, CEO of Sentran Corporation.



The acquisition, backed by iNRCORE majority owner The Jordan Company, comes on the heels of the prior acquisition of Vanguard Electronics, a manufacturer of both catalogue and custom high reliability magnetics for high-reliability applications.



About iNRCORE

For more than 70 years, iNRCORE has designed and manufactured magnetic components that transmit high-speed, mission-critical signals and power in the harshest operating conditions. Supporting markets such as Aerospace, Space, Defense, Medical and other High Reliability industries, iNRCORE products are designed to the tightest specifications. iNRCORE components have operated on the frontlines of the battle field to the frontiers of space exploration. The iNRCORE Family of Brands include Vanguard Electronics, Gowanda Electronics, DYCO Electronics, HiSonic, TTE Filters, RCD Components, and

Bicron Electronics. iNRCORE is ITAR registered and certified to AS9100 and ISO 9001 quality standards. For more information, please visit our website at www.inrcore.com.



About Sentran Corporation

Sentran Corporation is a U.S.-based manufacturer that specializes in designing and manufacturing reliable and highly accurate electromagnetic transformers, transducers, and custom-made-to-order transformer products to meet the growing challenges of the electrical energy conservation, monitoring, distribution, and control industry worldwide. Vertically integrated manufacturing allows Sentran to offer customers faster throughput, quicker new product introduction, and cost efficiencies. For more information, please visit our website at www.sentrancorp.com.



About The Jordan Company (TJC)

Founded in 1982, TJC is a middle-market private equity firm with original capital commitments in excess of $19.0 billion since 1987. TJC has a 41-year track record of investing in and contributing to the growth of many businesses across a wide range of industries including Diversified Industrials; Consumer and Healthcare; Logistics & Supply Chain; Technology, Telecom and Power; and Tactical Opportunities. The senior investment team has been investing together for over 25 years and is supported by the Operations Management Group, which was established in 1988 to initiate and drive operational improvements in portfolio companies. TJC has offices in New York, Chicago and Miami. For more information, please visit www.tjclp.com.

