Triad RF Announces Adam Krumbein as New VP of Marketing

The seasoned industry marketer will leverage record of success to drive more growth as Triad celebrates 10th anniversary.

Triad RF Systems, a leading provider of high-performance RF and microwave amplifiers, integrated radio systems, and advanced RF product solutions, is delighted to announce the appointment of Adam Krumbein as their new Vice President of Marketing. In this position, Adam will lead the company’s global marketing efforts, which includes brand development, strategic communications, and demand generation.

“We are thrilled to welcome Adam to the Triad team,” said Dean Handrinos, Co-Founder of Triad. “His extensive experience in technical manufacturing-focused organizations, including over seven years in the RF/tactical communications/unmanned systems/defense markets, and his proven track record of driving revenue growth make him a valuable addition to our leadership team.”

With over 15 years of experience in marketing, Adam brings a wealth of knowledge and expertise to Triad. Prior to joining the company, he served as the Vice President of Marketing for Southwest Antennas, where he successfully implemented strategic marketing programs that transformed the company into a recognized leader in antenna and wireless technology solutions. After Southwest Antennas, he served as Marketing Director for Outward, an AI and Machine Learning-focused hardware and software startup owned by Williams-Sonoma. His appointment to Triad comes as the company reaches an important milestone — a decade in business.

“It is an exciting time to join Triad as we celebrate our 10th anniversary, and I look forward to contributing to the company’s continued growth and success,” said Adam Krumbein. “Triad has a proven track record of delivering high-quality RF solutions to its customers, and I look forward to helping the company grow and expand its reach in the industry.”

Adam holds a Bachelor’s degree in Marketing and Advertising from Portland State University.

For more information about Triad RF Systems, visit triadrf.com.

About Triad RF Systems | triadrf.com

Triad RF Systems, founded in 2010, specializes in the design and manufacturing of high-performance RF and microwave amplifiers, integrated radio systems, and advanced RF product solutions. Serving clients in various industries, including defense, commercial, and research markets, Triad RF Systems offers a range of products, such as bi-directional amplifiers (BDAs), RF power amplifiers (PAs), and low noise amplifiers (LNAs).

