Keysight Releases 2022 Corporate Social Responsibility and Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion Reports

Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: KEYS) released its 2022 Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) Report and 2022 Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI) Report, highlighting the company’s recent environmental, social impact, ethical governance, diversity, and equity achievements.

Surpassing many CSR key impact goals for fiscal year 2022

Keysight’s 2022 CSR Report showcases how the company progressed and exceeded its key impact goals as well as its contributions to purposeful technology and continued transparency with environmental, social, and governance (ESG) reporting frameworks.

The company made progress in environmental sustainability related to its commitment to net zero emissions for business operations by the end of fiscal year 2040, aligning with the Paris Agreement’s preferred goal of limiting global warming to 1.5°C. Highlights include:

Increasing its global renewable electricity portfolio, including the installation of a 5.8 megawatt (MW) peak rooftop solar array at the company’s largest facility in Penang, Malaysia.

Continuing progress toward its energy reduction goal, including the completion of an estimated 3500 megawatt hours (MWh) of annual energy reduction projects.

Preparing the company’s science-based targets (SBTs) across all scopes of emissions in 2023 and submitting those targets for validation to the Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi) in early 2023.

Keysight significantly surpassed its goals for positive social impact by focusing on community and education, including:

Initiating new partnerships, which increased its science, technology, engineering, and math (STEM) education reach and equity to engage more than 798,000 students, up from 145,000 in fiscal year 2021. Many of these efforts focused on under-resourced communities to support future diverse technology skill sets.

Committing more than $284 million in value to strengthen communities through philanthropic, volunteerism and community engagement actions, which surpassed its $250 million goal for the fiscal year.

The company met its ethical governance goals by not incurring any material negative impacts to its income statement from CSR-related matters in fiscal year 2022. This achievement aligns to Keysight’s ethical operations and business commitments through the company’s robust governance, which is provided by its Standards of Business Conduct (SBC), corporate policies, board and risk oversight, and environmental, health, and safety programs to name a few.

Fostering an equitable and inclusive environment

The Keysight 2022 DEI Report highlights the company’s progress in fostering an equitable and inclusive environment within Keysight and its communities. The company’s goals centered around advancing representation in STEM, increasing the diversity of its workforce worldwide, fostering inclusion, and providing equitable access to development opportunities and other programs to enable its employees to thrive at every stage of their career.

For the second year in a row, the company set goals to improve representation of women and underrepresented minorities in its workforce. Accomplishments included:

Hiring more than 600 women globally and 300 underrepresented minorities1 (URMs) in the U.S., surpassing its URM goal by 1.7 percentage points but falling short of its hiring target for women by 2.8 percentage points. These diversity targets are also a significant aspect of the company’s CSR key impact goals related to positive social impact.

Increasing representation of women and URMs on the Keysight Board of Directors to its highest rate to date at more than 50% combined. Keysight also achieved its largest ever increase of women in executive roles and improved the overall percentage of women and URMs in leadership roles.

Hosting 52 women-led university teams worldwide for the Keysight Innovation Challenge competition.

Continuing partnerships with Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCU) through scholarships, internship opportunities, corporate advisory engagements with company executives, and engineering lab equipment grants.

Fostering more than 600 mentoring relationships internally, representing nearly 5,000 mentoring hours as well as increasing DEI visibility, training resources and requirements, and opportunities for connection.

Continuing its quest to build a better planet

The Keysight 2022 CSR and DEI Reports demonstrate the company’s mission of accelerating innovation to connect and secure the world to help build a better planet through sustainably developed, leading-edge design, emulation, and test solutions. By providing these solutions, Keysight helps customers deliver breakthrough innovations in clean technology, social impact and wellness, and safety and security.

Looking forward, Keysight remains committed to its mid- and long-term targets supporting net zero emissions in its operations by the end of fiscal year 2040 and has announced another set of new metrics tracking progress in social impact — including DEI — and ethical governance throughout 2023 and into 2024.

Ingrid Estrada, Senior Vice President, Chief People and Administrative Officer, and Chief of Staff, Keysight, said: “At Keysight, diversity, equity, and inclusion remain key pillars of our culture, fueling our success. Our inclusive, high-performance culture is an enduring competitive advantage as we focus on continuous learning, innovation, and outcomes that aim to empower every employee to achieve their full potential and deliver exceptional value to our customers.”

Satish Dhanasekaran, President and Chief Executive Officer, Keysight, said: “Our entire organization remains steadfast in our commitment to environmental sustainability, social impact, ethical governance, and enabling customers to bring purposeful technology to the global community. Our solutions and services help customers develop innovations that support a more sustainable future in areas such as clean technology, positive social impact, wellness, safety, and security. We are excited to build on momentum on all fronts of CSR and remain steadfast in our dedication to helping build a better planet.”

1Keysight uses the following definition of underrepresented minorities (URM): employees in the U.S. who identify as Black, African American, Hispanic, Latino, Asian, Pacific Islander, Native Hawaiian, Native American, Alaska native, or two or more races, or as lesbian, gay, bisexual, or transgender.

