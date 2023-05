In collaboration with National Instruments, TYMTEK’s millimeter-wave prototyping solution integrates the NI Ettus USRP X410 and TMYTEK UD Box 5G frequency converter with TMYTEK BBox 5G beamformers. It is designed for wireless communication and sensing research targeting 5G, SATCOM, radar, and other applications.

