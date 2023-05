The ZVA-0.5W303G+ coaxial, wideband RF amplifier operates over 10 MHz to 30 GHz, delivering saturated output power of +27 dBm at a 1 dB compression point of +25 dBm. The noise figure is 4.2 dB across most of the band. The amplifier is a good choice for high-power test applications and safety features include protection from DC transients, over-voltage, and reverse voltage conditions.

