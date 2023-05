The PMC-9D5G10D5G-7D6-SFF monopulse comparator operates from 9.5 to 10.5 GHz with 7.6 dB of insertion loss, maximum amplitude balance of ±0.5 dB, and maximum phase balance of ±5 deg. It is housed in a 3.5 x 3.5 x 0.4 in. package and uses female SMA connectors.

