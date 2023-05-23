  1. Home
  2. On The Market
  3. RF-to-DC Converter
On The Market
0

RF-to-DC Converter

RF-to-DC Converter
4
0

The Powerharvester® chipset is designed to efficiently boost low input voltages to provide extended range and provide a regulated output voltage to a load device and includes the PCC110 RF-to-DC converter and the PCC210 boost converter. The chipset is used with various Powercast reference designs including the P1110B and P2110B Powerharvester Modules. It optimizes RF-to-DC conversion efficiency up to 75% while supporting a wide range of input power levels, load voltages, and frequency bands.

POWERCAST

(4)

print

Related posts:

  1. Battery-free Bluetooth Beacon
tags:
mpdigest
Related Posts
July2022-26

Battery-free Bluetooth Beacon

mpdigest 0

LEAVE YOUR COMMENT

© 2022 Octagon Communications
Close

Share this video