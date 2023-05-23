The Powerharvester® chipset is designed to efficiently boost low input voltages to provide extended range and provide a regulated output voltage to a load device and includes the PCC110 RF-to-DC converter and the PCC210 boost converter. The chipset is used with various Powercast reference designs including the P1110B and P2110B Powerharvester Modules. It optimizes RF-to-DC conversion efficiency up to 75% while supporting a wide range of input power levels, load voltages, and frequency bands.

POWERCAST

(4)