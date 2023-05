Model P6T-2G20G-55-T-SFF absorptive single pole, six throw pin diode switch operates from 2 to 20 GHz and has minimum isolation of 55 dB, insertion loss of 4.5 dB, VSWR of 2.0:1, handles a maximum RF input power of +20 dBm, and switches at 30 ns. It integrates a TTL-compatible driver and has female SMA connectors in a housing measuring 3.1 x 1 x 0.4 in.

QUANTIC PMI

