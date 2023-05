The LM-1G18G-2W-SFF-BIAS limiter has a P1dB bias adjust and frequency range of 1 to 18 GHz. Insertion loss is 2 dB, RF input power is up to 2 W CW, and RF leakage is 23.4 dBm. The limiter has an internal DC block, uses female SMA connectors, and can be supplied in surface-mount or connectorized configurations.

Quantic PMI

