The 01005BB104 series ceramic capacitors now include a model with a 10 V rating. The 01005BB104MW100 (100nF) measures 0.01 x .005 in., has an operating frequency of up to 67 GHz, and an insertion loss of less than 1 dB. The termination is tin plating over a nickel barrier. Typical applications for the capacitor range from high-speed data, optical communications, broadband test equipment, and millimeter wave amplifiers and oscillators.

PASSIVE PLUS

(4)