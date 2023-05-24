  1. Home
CISPR 16-1-1-Compliant Test Receiver
The R&S EPL1000 is a compact, CISPR 16-1-1 compliant test receiver for conducted voltage and current EMI measurements up to 30 MHz and is suitable for certification measurements. Its frequency range of 30 MHz allows it to evaluate products against ISO, EN, CISPR and FCC standards. Preselection ensures high dynamic range and enables the acquisition of short pulses for detailed signal analysis. CW and tracking generators characterize accessories and cables without an external signal source.

ROHDE & SCHWARZ

