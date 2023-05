The FlexPIFA (Planar Inverted-F Antenna) and i-FlexPIFA (Inverted FlexPIFA) are antenna designs that cover 863 to 870 MHz or 902 to 928 MHz and are suited for use with LoRaWAN or proprietary sub-GHz radio applications. The flexible, peel-and-stick solutions offer different mounting options into devices and housings.

