Electromechanical Switches

The MMB Series consists of transfer electromechanical coaxial switches designed to switch signals in a DPDT configuration. The MMB Series allows remote operation of 1 to 4 transfer switches and is accomplished via TCP/IP commands to an Ethernet interface. Switch control is accessible via the USB virtual serial port using the provided command set. Through these interfaces, the switch can be set to the desired position and can be read for verification.

