The XtendedFlex™ 178 flexible cable is designed for applications requiring constant motion and flexibility, such as robotics and industrial automation technologies in large distribution centers. It is constructed of a stranded silver-plated copper-clad steel center conductor, FEP dielectric, tin-plated copper braid, and a rubber jacket. The cable has been subjected to 1 million flexes while maintaining low insertion loss and VSWR.

TIMES MICROWAVE SYSTEMS

(4)